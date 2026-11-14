Elle Fanning made a guest appearance on the Today show as TheHunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping press tour winds down ahead of the film’s November 20 release.

Elle Fanning Instagram

The elaborate hats and fascinators may have been left behind, but none of the fun was lost, as Elle stepped out for her early-morning appearance wearing a Thom Browne Spring 2027 bodysuit and tulle-lined skirt.

Considering the runway version was presented predominantly in grey, I love how much colour Elle’s version presents. Bold hues and nature-inspired motifs have been recurring themes throughout this press tour, and the butterfly print on her skirt fits right in.

Elle Fanning Instagram

The bodysuit’s print is a little more deceptive. At first glance, do you see an abstract pattern, or can you make out the outline of a woman’s body? Having seen similar designs on Chase Infiniti, Teyana Taylor and Rebecca Hall, we know it’s the latter.

I love that even as the press tour draws to a close, Elle is still giving us something interesting to talk about, keeping the spirit of Effie Trinket alive.

Styled by Samantha McMillen.