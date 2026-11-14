Azza Slimene had the honour of hosting the inaugural Vogue Arabia Ball: Art Edition, held in Dubai on Friday evening.

Maya Cellixa/Getty Images for Vogue Arabia Ball: Art Edition

With art at the centre of the event, the Tunisian model and actress took her inspiration quite literally, wearing a custom Rami Kadi gown inspired by Vincent van Gogh’s iconic 1889 painting, The Starry Night.

Vincent van Gogh The Starry Night Saint Rémy, June 1889

The strapless, figure-hugging gown recreated the painting’s swirling brushstrokes in shades of blue, yellow and turquoise, while the voluminous cobalt-blue wrap and sweeping train gave the look its red carpet impact.

What I love most is how the designer translated such a recognisable work of art into fashion without losing the beauty of the original painting. The colours are spectacular, and the sculptural wrap makes this feel worthy of both the artwork and the occasion.

A diamond-and-sapphire Piaget necklace completed her look.