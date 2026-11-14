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GQ Men of the Year 2026: Menswear Red Carpet Roundup
By Catherine Kallon,13 days ago
GQ‘s annual Men of the Year Party brought together co-hosts Chris Rock, Andrew Garfield and Matt Damon, alongside Director of the Year Denis Villeneuve and Designer of the Year Michael Rider.
From traditional tailoring to leather, pinstripes and some questionable denim choices, the menswear offered plenty to discuss.
A Host With His Own Dress Code
Red carpet host Benito Skinner opted for Ferragamo Spring 2027. I love this unconventional take on traditional menswear. It’s cool, contemporary and exactly what I want to see from someone hosting the red carpet.
A Welcome Flash of Blue
The cobalt-blue silk shirt gave Anthony Ippolito’s Dior tailoring a welcome lift. The beige suede boots feel like a mismatch, but Anthony’s has been consistently showcasing a style personality that I am sold.
A Retro Signature
British tailor Edward Sexton was behind co-host Andrew Garfield’s sharp black suit. The striped tie and brown shirt give the look a retro flavour that has become something of Andrew’s signature. A Breguet watch completed the look.
Westwood Rebellion
There’s something appealingly old-school about Belmont Cameli’s Vivienne Westwood pinstripe suit. Its slightly crumpled appearance feels entirely in keeping with the house’s rebellious approach to traditional tailoring. Burgundy Jimmy Choo loafers and an Audemars Piguet watch completed the look.
Keeping It Classic
Chris Rock wasn’t interested in competing with the more adventurous dressers. His navy suit and dark tie were traditional choices, and sometimes there’s nothing wrong with sticking to what works.
It’s All About the Boots
The oversized navy pinstripe suit was one thing, but Guitarricadelafuente’s brown velvet embroidered Dior boots were the real talking point. An unexpected choice, certainly, but one that gives his tailoring a little more personality.
Two Very Different Approaches
Directors Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo both wore Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann. I was on board with Ambrossi’s leather jacket and white jeans until the visible striped boxers dulled my enthusiasm. Calvo’s pinstripes and white fishnet top were far more successful, giving classic tailoring a sexier edge you will only find at Tom Ford. The matching red pocket squares were a nice touch.
A Familiar Formula
Jordan Firstman’s style is developing a recognisable pattern: longline jackets, relaxed trousers and a flash of colour. His Saint Laurent suit followed that formula.
Pinstripes Done the Traditional Way
Co-host Matt Damon kept things classic in Ralph Lauren Purple Label. The pinstripe suit and patterned tie were entirely in keeping with his usual approach to red carpet dressing.
The Casual Gucci Approach
After all the good work we saw from him in Venice, Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Gucci look was disappointing. The fitted black top was a good foundation, but those light-wash jeans are killing it for me.
A Print Worth Wearing
I’m enjoying the retro appeal of Paul W. Downs’ Willy Chavarria patterned shirt and generously cut trousers. The proportions suit him, and the open collar keeps things relaxed without looking underdressed. An OMEGA watch completed the look.
Tailoring Meets Denim
Taylor Zakhar Perez also chose Gucci, but his checked blazer, white shirt and dark jeans feel far more elevated than Patrick’s offering. If you’re going to wear denim to this event, this is the approach I’d rather see.
Leather Takes Centre Stage
Vinnie Hacker’s Saint Laurent leather jacket and pinstripe trousers make a convincing case for skipping the shirt altogether. It’s a look that requires confidence, and he certainly has that.