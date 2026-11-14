Spanish superstar Rosalía had plenty to celebrate at the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, taking home five awards, including Album of the Year for LUX (Complete Works), Song of the Year and Best Pop Song for La Perla, Best Alternative Music Album and Best Short Form Music Video for Sauvignon Blanc, making her the night’s biggest winner.

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And with so many wins, she needed almost as many outfits: four, to be exact.

A Swan Moment

Rosalía joined the white-gown trend we saw from Karol G and Anitta, choosing a label that has received plenty of love in 2026: Matières Fécales.

The label delivers both the weird and the wonderful, and this frothy, cloud-like tulle creation from the Spring 2027 collection was firmly in the latter category. Rosalía looked like an elegant swan, with the feathered neckline and voluminous skirt tapping into the ballet influences of LUX. For me, this was one of the night’s most memorable red carpet looks.

Matières Fécales Spring 2027

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A Golden Performance

For her performance, Rosalía wore a bespoke Erdem Fall 2026 dress featuring a knotted bodice, ostrich-feather trim, gold textured satin and a black tulle overlay.

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The rich gold satin had an almost antique quality, while the knotted details gave the dress a romantic, slightly undone feel. The colour complemented the oversized golden halos worn by her dancers, creating a visual connection to the religious imagery that runs throughout LUX.

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Vivienne Westwood for the Win

Rosalía collected one of her awards wearing a white gown with corsetry that was unmistakably Vivienne Westwood. I love how the softness of the lace contrasts with the structure of the bodice. That contrast between romance and rebellion feels particularly suited to Rosalía, whose music often brings together classical influences and contemporary sounds.

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A Dior Finale

Rosalía rounded out her night in a black silk and lace Dior dress. The off-the-shoulder lace sleeves and draped neckline gave the dress a lingerie-inspired feel, swapping the volume, structure and elaborate details of her earlier looks for something simpler.

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After four outfit changes and five wins, she needed something comfortable enough to carry all those awards.

Styled by Chloe and Chenelle.