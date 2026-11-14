Ginnifer Goodwin, Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones and Jodie Foster attended the LA premiere of Disney’s Hexed on Thursday night, bringing four very different approaches to red carpet dressing, from vibrant colour and sheer lace to classic tailoring.

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A Little Lime Goes A Long Way

Ginnifer Goodwin, who has become a familiar voice in Disney animation thanks to her role as Judy Hopps in Zootropolis, was joined by her husband Josh Dallas. Ginnifer will always give us a glorious colour moment, and that was certainly the case with this Elie Saab Resort 2027 lime-green gown. The embellished floral detail and flowing cape sleeves add a romantic touch, making this a particularly lovely choice for a Disney premiere.

Styled by Katie Bofshever.

Elie Saab Resort 2027

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Lace With An Edge

Hailee Steinfeld wore a black macramé leather dress from Fendi’s Fall 2026 collection. The combination of delicate lace and leather gives this look plenty of attitude, and while I think it’s a beautiful dress, wearing something this sheer to the premiere of a Disney animated film wouldn’t have been my first choice. The black cotton socks and Fendi Very Colibrí slingbacks stayed true to the runway styling.

Styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

Fendi Fall 2026

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Beyond The Blazer

Remember the days when Rashida Jones would always wear a blazer? Well, there was no blazer in sight with this blue-and-green one-shoulder gown from Brandon Maxwell’s Fall 2026 collection. The rich colour combination is gorgeous on her, and the diagonal pleating makes this more interesting than your average printed gown. Irene Neuwirth jewellery completed the look.

Brandon Maxwell Fall 2026

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Tailoring Over Gowns

Jodie Foster continued her preference for tailoring in a black Carolina Herrera Fall 2026 suit. The red pumps on the runway were fun, but considering the oversized white buttons, Jodie’s white flats make perfect sense. They also give the look a more relaxed feel, which suits the occasion of an animated film premiere.

Styled by Samantha McMillen.

Carolina Herrera Fall 2026