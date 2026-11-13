Turkish actress and model Hande Erçel made a breathtaking appearance at the inaugural Vogue Arabia Ball 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Friday evening.

Esra Sam

For the occasion, Hande selected a magnificent black off-the-shoulder wrap coat from Zuhair Murad’s Fall 2026 Couture collection, featuring intricate pastel floral embroidery, lavish black feather trims and a sweeping train. It was every bit as glamorous as you would expect for such an event, and from Hande herself.

This is ball-worthy glamour, and the open neckline provided the perfect setting for her spectacular Pomellato necklace, featuring a striking purple gemstone.

Esra Sam

We usually see Hande at Cannes and the occasional Pomellato event, and one thing she never fails to deliver is glamour. She has the presence to carry such an elaborate design, and the overall look feels worthy of both the occasion and the craftsmanship behind it.

Styled by Danni.