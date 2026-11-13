Cate Blanchett was among the guests attending The Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit Presented by Chanel: A Tribute to Steven Spielberg in New York on Thursday evening, where she opted for a splash of red.

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Like Emily Blunt, Cate skipped Chanel in favour of another fashion house, selecting a red skirt suit from Lanvin’s Spring 2027 collection by Peter Copping. This shouldn’t be confused with the red skirt suit Anya Taylor-Joy wore to the Apple Original Films Awards reception last month, although the similarities are certainly there.

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The asymmetric jacket and fluid midi skirt made for an elegant combination. I much prefer the red buckled sandals from the runway, but I can appreciate why the black Lanvin shoes were considered a better choice for the occasion.

Cate has always had an adventurous approach to fashion, moving between experimental designs and classic tailoring with equal confidence. What I appreciate most is that she never seems restricted by expectations, and her red carpet choices continue to reflect that.