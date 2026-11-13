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Cate Blanchett’s Red Lanvin Suit Stands Out at MoMA Film Benefit
By Catherine Kallon,10 days ago
Cate Blanchett was among the guests attending The Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit Presented by Chanel: A Tribute to Steven Spielberg in New York on Thursday evening, where she opted for a splash of red.
Like Emily Blunt, Cate skipped Chanel in favour of another fashion house, selecting a red skirt suit from Lanvin’s Spring 2027 collection by Peter Copping. This shouldn’t be confused with the red skirt suit Anya Taylor-Joy wore to the Apple Original Films Awards reception last month, although the similarities are certainly there.
The asymmetric jacket and fluid midi skirt made for an elegant combination. I much prefer the red buckled sandals from the runway, but I can appreciate why the black Lanvin shoes were considered a better choice for the occasion.
Cate has always had an adventurous approach to fashion, moving between experimental designs and classic tailoring with equal confidence. What I appreciate most is that she never seems restricted by expectations, and her red carpet choices continue to reflect that.