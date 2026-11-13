Here is a look at the notable ladies who joined Ayo Edebiri on the red carpet for the 2026 GQ Men of the Year Party in Los Angeles, where leather, tailoring and a few unexpected styling choices dominated the evening.

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Leather With An Edge

Louisa Jacobson is very much her own woman, but this McQueen Fall 2026 leather jacket with exaggerated shoulders, paired with a black mini skirt and knee-high boots, is so Charlize Theron-coded, and I love it.

McQueen Fall 2026

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The Bigger, The Better

Cara Delevingne opted for oversized Saint Laurent pinstripe tailoring, with the plunging neckline and tousled hair giving this menswear-inspired look plenty of sex appeal. Although I wish the trousers weren’t quite so long.

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Leather And Emeralds

I love the attitude Halle Bailey brings to this crocodile-effect leather Sergio Hudson Fall 2026 coat dress with its sculpted neckline. However, I’m not sold on the emerald jewellery, as it feels more suited to a gala.

Sergio Hudson Fall 2026

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Lingerie On The Red Carpet

Ice Spice brought some colour to this red carpet, which I appreciate, but there are too many ideas here that haven’t quite come together, with the feathered clutch being the biggest head-scratcher.

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Volume Turned Up

Inde Navarrette wore a Jil Sander Fall 2026 look that just doesn’t make sense to me. I think it would have worked better without the tights.

Jil Sander Fall 2026

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Sheer And Spotted

After Christina Ricci’s Vivienne Westwood horror, I needed Jade Thirlwall in this Vivienne Westwood Ginnie Frill draped polka-dot dress to remind me why I love the label so much.

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A Study In Contrast

I love the contrast between the sharply cut bodice and softer skirt of Monica Barbaro‘s black-and-white Brandon Maxwell Spring 2027 dress. However, the Aquazzura pumps didn’t quite match the mood of the dress.

Brandon Maxwell Spring 2027

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A Fresh Take On The Mandarin Collar

Rosalind Eleazar wore a SLOAN Fall 2026 ensemble. I like the cropped top, but I’m on the fence about the skirt. The white layer is intriguing and perplexing in equal measure.

SLOAN Fall 2026

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A Slipper Situation

As much as I love Tracee Ellis Ross, and as convinced as I was that she could sell me those Givenchy by Sarah Burton Spring 2027 pom-pom sandals, they just look like slippers to me. She does, of course, sell me the rest of the look, fringed cuffs and all.