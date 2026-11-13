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GQ Men of the Year 2026: The Ladies Had Plenty Say On THe Fashion Front
By Catherine Kallon,10 days ago
Here is a look at the notable ladies who joined Ayo Edebiri on the red carpet for the 2026 GQ Men of the Year Party in Los Angeles, where leather, tailoring and a few unexpected styling choices dominated the evening.
Leather With An Edge
Louisa Jacobson is very much her own woman, but this McQueen Fall 2026 leather jacket with exaggerated shoulders, paired with a black mini skirt and knee-high boots, is so Charlize Theron-coded, and I love it.
The Bigger, The Better
Cara Delevingne opted for oversized Saint Laurent pinstripe tailoring, with the plunging neckline and tousled hair giving this menswear-inspired look plenty of sex appeal. Although I wish the trousers weren’t quite so long.
Leather And Emeralds
I love the attitude Halle Bailey brings to this crocodile-effect leather Sergio Hudson Fall 2026 coat dress with its sculpted neckline. However, I’m not sold on the emerald jewellery, as it feels more suited to a gala.
Lingerie On The Red Carpet
Ice Spice brought some colour to this red carpet, which I appreciate, but there are too many ideas here that haven’t quite come together, with the feathered clutch being the biggest head-scratcher.
Volume Turned Up
Inde Navarrette wore a Jil Sander Fall 2026 look that just doesn’t make sense to me. I think it would have worked better without the tights.
Sheer And Spotted
After Christina Ricci’s Vivienne Westwood horror, I needed Jade Thirlwall in this Vivienne Westwood Ginnie Frill draped polka-dot dress to remind me why I love the label so much.
A Study In Contrast
I love the contrast between the sharply cut bodice and softer skirt of Monica Barbaro‘s black-and-white Brandon Maxwell Spring 2027 dress. However, the Aquazzura pumps didn’t quite match the mood of the dress.
A Fresh Take On The Mandarin Collar
Rosalind Eleazar wore a SLOAN Fall 2026 ensemble. I like the cropped top, but I’m on the fence about the skirt. The white layer is intriguing and perplexing in equal measure.
A Slipper Situation
As much as I love Tracee Ellis Ross, and as convinced as I was that she could sell me those Givenchy by Sarah Burton Spring 2027 pom-pom sandals, they just look like slippers to me. She does, of course, sell me the rest of the look, fringed cuffs and all.