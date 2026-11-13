Anitta had plenty to celebrate at the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, where she won her first-ever Latin Grammy for Best Portuguese Language Contemporary Pop Album with EQUILIBRIVM. She also took to the stage for a performance featuring Ternura, Desgraça, Choka Choka and Meia-noite, celebrating her Brazilian heritage.

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The singer championed Brazilian fashion on the red carpet in a custom white Vitureta gown designed by Victor Borges.

There is a lot to appreciate about this dress, particularly the intricate construction, elaborate draping and woven detailing around the hips. What I love most is how Anitta has incorporated her Brazilian heritage into a red carpet look that feels personal to her, while introducing Victor Borges’ craftsmanship to a wider audience.

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Perhaps the most meaningful detail was the single red feather rising from her headpiece, created by Brazilian jeweller Paulo Teixeira. Inspired by the ekodidé, a feather associated with initiation rituals in Candomblé, it connected her red carpet look to the spiritual themes explored in her music.

Anitta completed her look with Paulo Teixeira jewellery and white strappy sandals by fellow Brazilian label ÉXI, making this a celebration of Brazilian fashion from head to toe.

Styled by André Philipe.