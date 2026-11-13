Last night in Manhattan, the Museum of Modern Art hosted its 18th Annual Film Benefit, presented by CHANEL, honouring director Steven Spielberg. The evening raised funds to support MoMA’s film collection, with several guests dressed by the French fashion house.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Museum of Modern Art

Pastel Perfection

Zoe Saldaña wore a Chanel Fall 2026 Haute Couture look that continues Matthieu Blazy’s love of fine couture fabrics. The combination of pale blue, mint green and intricate floral embroidery is beautiful, but the shoes are a strange choice. Are we surprised? Not really.

I’m glad the matching embroidered jacket she wore inside the event wasn’t part of the red carpet look, as I feel it would have added too much.

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Sheer Surprise

It really is the week of sheer skirts. We’ll look back at the week commencing 9 November and wonder why this trend took off during the coldest week of the year so far. But I digress. Michelle Williams in Chanel Pre-Fall 2026 is the latest to embrace the trend. Of all the sheer looks we’ve seen this week, hers is perhaps the most unexpected.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Museum of Modern Art

You may recognise this design, as Kristen Stewart wore it first at the Chanel and Charles Finch Dinner back in March. Michelle’s version feels particularly daring for someone whose red carpet style is usually more reserved. With that in mind, it’s hard for me to buy this look. Again, the black-and-white shoes were expected.

Chanel Pre-Fall 2026

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Museum of Modern Art

Simply Chanel

Riley Keough kept things relatively simple in a black Chanel dress, with the signature double-C hardware on the shoulders providing the most recognisable detail.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Museum of Modern Art

Rerun Part Deux

Christy Turlington Burns selected a red-and-black Chanel Fall 2026 dress, which is another Kristen Stewart rerun. The actress wore it to the Full Phil Cannes premiere, and many of you loved that look on Kristen, saying it was her best Chanel look in some time. Christy oozes the elegance you would expect from a supermodel, with the statement earrings adding the perfect finishing touch. The shoes? See above.

Chanel Fall 2026

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Understated Elegance

Michelle Pfeiffer is dressed like every New Yorker right now: in a coat. Her Chanel coat was complemented by emerald-green earrings, providing a welcome touch of colour. I would have loved to see what she was wearing underneath, but I can’t complain too much when she looks this good.

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Tweed With a Twist

Drew Barrymore was oozing cheeky, playful charm in this Chanel Pre-Fall 2026 checked tweed coat, styled with a newsboy cap and Chanel pearls. This feels so right for the actress.

Chanel Pre-Fall 2026

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Museum of Modern Art

Knicks and Stripes

Spike Lee stood out in a multicoloured striped Chanel jacket, which, of course, featured the colours of his beloved Knicks, while his wife, Tonya Lewis Lee, took a more classic approach in a black Chanel ensemble, finished with two-tone pumps.