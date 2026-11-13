Camila Cabello attended the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday night in Las Vegas, where she was one of the presenters.

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The singer opted for a Simone Rocha Spring 2027 look that had a definite ‘I woke up like this’ feel to it.

I mean, how else can you explain wearing a négligée skirt in slip satin, with a displaced underpinnings waistline and embroidered ivory tulle trim, paired with a matching top?

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The organza feather boa only added to the boudoir feel, and I have to admit that the whole thing is rather charming in its slightly dishevelled way. My only complaint? Those sandals look at least half a size too small.

I can already imagine this look won’t get much love, but isn’t this exactly the kind of outfit we’d see at another event and say, ‘Save it for the Grammys’? Well, this is the Grammys. So, if not here, then where?

Styled by Ronnie Hart.