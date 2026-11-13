Emily Blunt attended the Museum of Modern Art’s 2026 Film Benefit, presented by Chanel, in New York last night, where she paid tribute to the evening’s honouree, director Steven Spielberg, with whom she worked on the 2026 film Disclosure Day.

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While Chanel sponsored the event and dressed many of the guests, Emily has long been a devotee of Daniel Roseberry’s Schiaparelli, so I wasn’t surprised to see her wearing a look from the label’s Spring 2027 collection.

This design captures Daniel Roseberry’s vision for Schiaparelli, taking two seemingly separate pieces – a classic black bodysuit and a sculpted, pleated bustier with asymmetric draping – and merging them into one surprisingly wearable look. What could easily have been a complicated design feels remarkably straightforward on Emily, which is part of its appeal.

At first glance, you might assume she had opted for the label’s signature surrealist jewellery, but her accessories were actually from IPPOLITA. The Hero Flower Ring, featuring a 10.03-carat cushion-cut diamond, and 18K Coin/Wavy Disc 3 Drop Earrings make a statement of their own.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Museum of Modern Art

Emily attended alongside her husband, John Krasinski, who wore a grey checked suit.

Styled by Jessica Paster.