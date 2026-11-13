Hunter Schafer joined her co-star Michelle Yeoh for Prime Video’s Blade Runner 2099 LA premiere last night.

Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images

As you know, I like to delve a little deeper beyond the surface when it comes to red carpet looks, because there is often a method (dressing) to the madness.

Some might look at the actress in this Prada ensemble and think she’s returning home from a wild night out, but what makes this look so Blade Runner is the combination of retro-futurism, dystopian glamour and a slightly intimidating femme fatale aesthetic.

If you’ve seen the original film, you’ll know that the visual world of Blade Runner draws heavily on 1940s fashion, film noir and 1980s aesthetics to create its vision of the future. Hunter’s Prada look taps into that same contrast.

Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images

The bronze leather corset has an almost armour-like quality, while the exaggerated dark fur coat recalls the extravagant outerwear associated with the franchise’s dystopian cityscape. The sheer tights, pointed heels, slicked-back hair and dramatic eye makeup complete that futuristic femme fatale image.

Love or loathe the look at face value, but she couldn’t have been more on theme if she’d tried.

Styled by Dara.