Ana de Armas returned to the red carpet for her second Latin Grammys-related event in as many days, once again supporting her boyfriend, Beto Montenegro, at the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards.

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After going dark and mysterious for the previous evening’s gala, the actress embraced a softer, more romantic aesthetic in a pale-blue floral gown from Elie Saab’s Spring 2027 collection.

Between the draped cowl neckline, delicate lace inserts and thigh-high slit, this felt like a return to the Elie Saab I fell in love with in the early 2000s, when romantic gowns were his speciality.

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I love seeing this side of Ana’s style. And while I’ve enjoyed many of her Louis Vuitton outings, these last two appearances have reminded me how refreshing it is to see her experiment with different designers. I’m hoping this is the start of more variety in her red carpet style.

As for Beto Montenegro, his charcoal-grey double-breasted suit had a relaxed silhouette, although I’m not entirely convinced by the proportions, particularly the generous cut of the trousers.

Styled by Samantha McMillen.