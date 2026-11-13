Michelle Yeoh attended the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM Studios’ Blade Runner 2099 on Thursday.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

I want to start by saying I get it.

I get that we weren’t going to see the Oscar-worthy gowns or the fantasy creations we enjoyed during the Wicked press tours.

I get that the fashion direction was going to be more experimental. This is a story set in the future, after all.

I just wish the execution of this LaQuan Smith Spring 2027 look had been better.

The rich copper-brown jacket with its intricate, feather-like texture was perfect. But the styling needed more consideration. With that high collar and those exaggerated shoulders already taking up so much space around her neck, Michelle’s hair needed to be pulled back and away from her face. A sleek bun would have made such a difference, especially as it would have given her Rainbow KLarge Magnetic earring the visibility it deserved.

Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images

I did love the addition of the Schiaparelli Hand in Handclutch, an iconic surrealist accessory designed by Daniel Roseberry, featuring sculpted golden fingers adorned with rings. It’s exactly the kind of accessory that makes sense for a Blade Runnerpremiere.

And then we get to the jeans, which, for me, are the most criminal part of this entire look.

Why send someone onto a red carpet wearing jeans that are at least three inches too long?

There’s nowhere to hide with denim. With certain fabrics, excess length can be somewhat disguised by pooling at the hem, but denim doesn’t behave that way. Instead, the fabric bunches and breaks all the way up her legs, completely ruining the line of the trousers.

The jacket deserved better styling, and Michelle deserved jeans that actually fit.

This should have been so much better.