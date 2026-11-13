The 2026 GQ Men of the Year Party returned to Los Angeles to celebrate the names making their mark across entertainment, culture, style and music.

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This year’s event marked the first Men of the Year celebration under GQ’s new Global Editorial Director, Adam Baidawi, who was joined by co-hosts Chris Rock, Andrew Garfield and Matt Damon, alongside Director of the Year Denis Villeneuve and Designer of the Year Michael Rider.

But we’re starting our coverage with one of my favourites of the year, Ayo Edebiri, who also delivered a tribute to her After the Hunt co-star Andrew Garfield during the evening’s dinner.

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The Chanel ambassador stepped out in a Conner Ives Spring 2027 navy pinstriped suit, and this makes me happy for several reasons.

Firstly, I am totally buying what she is selling. The oversized double-breasted jacket has fantastic structure, the turquoise shirt introduces an unexpected colour contrast against the traditional pinstripes, and the burgundy patterned tie continues the resurgence of printed ties in menswear.

What I find particularly interesting is that, of all the womenswear looks in this collection, Ayo went straight for the menswear. And while it was an inspired choice for GQ’s Men of the Year celebration, I don’t think this is a look that only works because of the occasion. She could wear this anywhere and make just as much of an impression.

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I’m also glad she ditched the patterned scarf tied around the waist on the runway. Between the pinstripes, turquoise shirt and printed tie, there was already enough going on. The suit didn’t need another accessory competing for attention.

My second reason for loving this moment is that I’m glad ambassadorial contracts aren’t quite as restrictive as they once were. Had Ayo been tied to an exclusive Chanel contract, we might never have had this Conner Ives outing.

What makes Ayo so exciting to follow is that she refuses to be predictable. She can embrace the quirky side of fashion, give us classic Chanel, and then turn up in oversized, masculine tailoring that looks like it belongs in her wardrobe. Each feels equally convincing because she has the personality to carry them all.

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And can we talk about the hair? The sculpted, side-parted bob with its curled ends and single kiss curl on her forehead gives the look a wonderful retro finish. I love the contrast between the softness of the hairstyle and the masculine cut of the suit.

This is easily one of my favourite Ayo looks of the year.

Styled by Danielle Goldberg.