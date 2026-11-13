The 2026 Latin Grammy Awards took place in Las Vegas on Thursday night, with Karol G delivering two standout fashion moments. The Colombian singer had plenty to celebrate, winning Best Urban Music Album for Tropicoqueta and Best Reggaeton Performance for Verano Rosa, while giving us two looks that I loved equally.

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Red Carpet

Karol G wore a Celia Kritharioti Fall 2026 Couture gown featuring an off-the-shoulder, lace-up corset bodice and a voluminous tulle mermaid hem.

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What I love about this look is that it feels glamorous without losing Karol G’s signature sex appeal. The corsetry gives her that sultry edge, while the tulle brings a softer side to the look. For me, it’s the best of both worlds.

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Flor de Maria Becky sandals completed her red carpet look.

Celia Kritharioti Fall 2026 Couture

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Performance

For her performance of ‘Ese Hombre Es Malo’, accompanied by a mariachi band, Karol G changed into a custom Adan Terriquez gold brocade gown with a matching cropped jacket.

What I love most is how both looks shared a similar mermaid silhouette, yet couldn’t have been more different in their presentation. The metallic fabric, intricate embroidery and dramatic flared skirt were perfect for a performance inspired by Juan Gabriel.

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The designer shared his pride on Instagram, describing the handmade creation as a celebration of Mexican craftsmanship for the Colombian singer.

I genuinely can’t choose between these two looks. The Celia Kritharioti gown delivered romance on the red carpet, while the Adan Terriquez creation was everything I wanted from her performance. Two completely different approaches, and both worked beautifully.

Styled by Brett Alan Nelson.