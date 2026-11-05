Mckenna Grace Continues ‘The Hunger Games’ Floral Fashion in Madrid

Mckenna Grace attended TheHunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Madrid premiere, held at Kinepolis Cinema this evening, continuing a press tour that has given us plenty to talk about.

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The actress wore the Miss Sohee Spring 2024 Haute Couture cherry blossom gown, but before you scroll any further, did you get the same déjà vu I did?

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The floral embroidery and pink cape immediately reminded me of Jennifer Lawrence’s custom Givenchy gown from the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.

I’ve also been secretly hoping Mckenna would pay homage to Jennifer’s Prabal Gurung gown from the 2012 LA premiere of The Hunger Games. With the US premiere still to come, there’s time for that moment.

Back to the dress itself. Even without the possible Jennifer Lawrence connection, the floral theme fits with what we’ve seen throughout this press tour, both from Mckenna and her co-stars.

She looks beautiful, and I much prefer her blush-pink stole to the brighter pink version presented on the runway. For me, that softer shade works better with the embroidery and makes the overall look more appealing.