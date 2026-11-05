Mikey Madison’s Dior Dress Has a Touch of Old Hollywood Glamour

Mikey Madison joined Cate Blanchett on the red carpet for the 2026 Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in London this evening.

Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Harpers Bazaar UK

The Oscar winner wore a grey silk Dior column dress with a partial overskirt that immediately brought 1950s Hollywood glamour to mind. The fitted, strapless bodice and sculpted volume around the hips recall the couture silhouettes of that decade, particularly Christian Dior’s iconic 1947 New Look. It’s a beautiful balance of structure and femininity.

Much like Andrea Riseborough in ivory yesterday, I don’t feel this silvery-grey hue washes Mikey out. The subtle sheen of the fabric, the tonal floral pattern and the contrast with her dark hair all work in her favour. She didn’t need a bold lip colour to make the look work, either. Her soft pink makeup feels entirely in keeping with the mood.

And then there are those shoes. The colourful, floral-embellished Dior sandals were an unexpected choice. I can’t recall paying much attention to Mikey’s footwear on previous red carpets, yet these were impossible to ignore. Against the muted dress, they provide a playful contrast that I absolutely love.

Her Tiffany & Co. jewellery included a Sixteen Stone necklace, Bird on a Rock pendant and earrings, and a Jean Schlumberger Swirl ring set with a blue zircon.

Styled by Andrew Mukamal.