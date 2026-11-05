Cate Blanchett Steps Into Mary Katrantzou’s Fantasy World

Cate Blanchett attended the 2026 Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in London this evening, bringing some much-needed colour and print to the red carpet.

Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Harpers Bazaar UK

One of my greatest joys in fashion is seeing anything designed by Mary Katrantzou on the red carpet, and this Resort 2027 dress is no exception.

Cate isn’t necessarily someone I associate with prints, although she has experimented with them before. I remember many of you weren’t convinced by her star-print Stella McCartney dress or her painterly fringed Louis Vuitton look. But I am sure this outing we be see more favourably.

The landscape print, with its swirling blue waters, golden trees and stylised clouds, immediately brings traditional East Asian paintings to mind. But there is another story behind this collection. Katrantzou described Resort 2027 as a return to fantastical, mythological worlds, with prints that blur the lines between painting and digital imagery. Looking at the extraordinary colours and intricate scenery on Cate’s dress, I can see exactly what she meant.

I particularly love how the black, star-speckled bodice gives way to that extraordinary landscape across the skirt, while the blue embellishments around the neckline provide a beautifully glamorous finishing touch.

Perhaps what I appreciate most is seeing this level of artistry on the red carpet again. We’ve had so many seasons of minimalist dressing that I’ve genuinely missed the joy of a statement print, especially one with this much colour and detail.