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Cara Delevingne Channels Gaultier’s Provocative Spirit at the ‘Club Kid’ Premiere
By Catherine Kallon,6 days ago
Cara Delevingne joined Diego Calva for the LA premiere of Club Kid on Wednesday.
The British actress wore a Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2027 look that played to her strengths, with exaggerated shoulders, a sharply tailored silhouette, eccentric details such as the halter neckline and a daringly short hemline. There is something distinctly ’80s about the proportions, with that unmistakably provocative Gaultier attitude.
Of course, the visible underwear is part of the conversation here. Gaultier has a long history of turning lingerie into outerwear, most famously with Madonna’s conical bra corset for her 1990 Blond Ambition tour, alongside the exposed bras, corsetry and lingerie-inspired designs that became signatures of the house. Cara’s look continues that tradition, but does the visible underwear work here?
Her voluminous, feathered hairstyle, complete with a full fringe, gave me major Farrah Fawcett flashbacks. I love the contrast between the ’70s-inspired hair and the ’80s power shoulders. Two decades of fashion references that work surprisingly well together.
Styled by Jason Bolden.