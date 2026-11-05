Cara Delevingne Channels Gaultier’s Provocative Spirit at the ‘Club Kid’ Premiere

Cara Delevingne joined Diego Calva for the LA premiere of Club Kid on Wednesday.

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The British actress wore a Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2027 look that played to her strengths, with exaggerated shoulders, a sharply tailored silhouette, eccentric details such as the halter neckline and a daringly short hemline. There is something distinctly ’80s about the proportions, with that unmistakably provocative Gaultier attitude.

Of course, the visible underwear is part of the conversation here. Gaultier has a long history of turning lingerie into outerwear, most famously with Madonna’s conical bra corset for her 1990 Blond Ambition tour, alongside the exposed bras, corsetry and lingerie-inspired designs that became signatures of the house. Cara’s look continues that tradition, but does the visible underwear work here?

Her voluminous, feathered hairstyle, complete with a full fringe, gave me major Farrah Fawcett flashbacks. I love the contrast between the ’70s-inspired hair and the ’80s power shoulders. Two decades of fashion references that work surprisingly well together.

Styled by Jason Bolden.