Naomi Watts Takes ‘All’s Fair’ Press to the Streets of Manhattan

Naomi Watts is just as impressive on the streets of New York as she is on the red carpet. I say this time and time again, and she continues to give me no reason to change my mind. Her latest outings while promoting All’s Fair are another reminder of why I always look forward to seeing what she wears next.

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Out in New York

There is something distinctly Americana about this Nili Lotan look, which is amplified by the fringed suede bag. I love how Naomi has taken something as familiar as a blazer, white T-shirt and jeans and made it feel so stylish with a few accessories. The neck scarf is doing much of the work here, while the Robert Marc Cursive Noir sunglasses are the perfect finishing touch.

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Press Junket

The yellow pumps were such an inspired choice with this Balmain Fall 2026 cloqué jacquard dress, especially considering how beautifully they pick up the yellow tones in the fabric. You just know some stylists would have opted for black pumps and called it a day, especially considering the polka-dot tights. A black DeMellier Stockholm bag completed the look.

Balmain Fall 2026

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Arriving for Good Morning America

I am obsessed with this Jacquemus Fall 2026 look, and that is coming from someone who doesn’t always buy into leather trousers, or shorts in this case. It is the jacket I love specifically, from the ’80s silhouette to the surprise of an open back.

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That detail takes what was already a fantastic look to another level. The brown Jacquemus Turismo bag, however, felt like the odd one out. Alaïa sunglasses completed her look.

Jacquemus Fall 2026

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Leaving Good Morning America

The final look of the day came courtesy of Willy Chavarria’s Spring 2027 collection. Yes, it is giving the first day of spring, mostly thanks to the pale-blue top, but it is the texture of the skirt that has my heart a flutter. It has a touch of disruptive energy, especially when paired with that pale-blue top, and I wouldn’t change a thing.

Styled by Jeanann Williams.