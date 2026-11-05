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AnnaSophia Robb’s Danielle Frankel Dress Reminds Me of Something…
By Catherine Kallon,5 days ago
AnnaSophia Robb attended the Amazon MGM Studios I Play Rocky screening in New York City on Wednesday.
As we all know, Danielle Frankel is best known for her bridal designs, but brides were the last thing on my mind when I saw the actress in this strapless Ramona dress. All I could see was a Kürbis lampshade.
From the exaggerated tissue-taffeta bubble skirt to the tightly gathered pleats and rounded, tucked-under edges, the resemblance took me straight back to the first lampshade I ever bought for my first flat. It’s even the same ivory colour.
Does she look good? Absolutely. I think she looks super cute, and the playful silhouette suits her personality. But now that I’ve made the lampshade connection, I simply can’t unsee it.
Styled by Yael Quint.