AnnaSophia Robb’s Danielle Frankel Dress Reminds Me of Something…

AnnaSophia Robb attended the Amazon MGM Studios I Play Rocky screening in New York City on Wednesday.

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As we all know, Danielle Frankel is best known for her bridal designs, but brides were the last thing on my mind when I saw the actress in this strapless Ramona dress. All I could see was a Kürbis lampshade.

Dave Allocca / Starpix

From the exaggerated tissue-taffeta bubble skirt to the tightly gathered pleats and rounded, tucked-under edges, the resemblance took me straight back to the first lampshade I ever bought for my first flat. It’s even the same ivory colour.

Dave Allocca / Starpix

Does she look good? Absolutely. I think she looks super cute, and the playful silhouette suits her personality. But now that I’ve made the lampshade connection, I simply can’t unsee it.

Styled by Yael Quint.