Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman Touch Down in Sydney Ahead of Chanel’s Cruise Show

With Chanel presenting its Cruise 2026/27 collection in Sydney today, two of Australia’s biggest Hollywood stars have returned home for the occasion. Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman were spotted arriving at Sydney Airport on Wednesday, both wearing head-to-toe Chanel.

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There is, of course, a double connection here. Both actresses are Australian, and both are Chanel ambassadors, making their homecoming particularly fitting for the French fashion house’s Sydney presentation.

Whether that double connection influenced Chanel’s choice of location is unclear, but having two of Australia’s most recognisable actresses representing the house makes the occasion all the more fitting.

For Margot Robbie, it was a lesson in making airport dressing look chic without sacrificing comfort. Her all-black ensemble and ballet flats were given a welcome splash of colour courtesy of a vibrant blue printed silk headscarf.

The black Chanelsunglasses and Chanel small tote completed a look that had a distinct Audrey Hepburn feel. I’m particularly taken with the headscarf, which does most of the work here.

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Nicole Kidman, with her youngest daughter Faith Margaret, took a more relaxed approach, wearing a black Chanel denim look embroidered red CC logo, accessorised with a Chanel baseball cap, sunglasses and the house’s maxi suede bowling bag.

While Margot’s look had a distinctly Parisian summer feel, Nicole favoured relaxed, oversized separates.