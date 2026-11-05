Diego Calva Goes Full ’70s Disco Playboy at the ‘Club Kid’ Premiere

Diego Calva has been pretty committed to the Loewe tonal shirt-and-tie combination lately, but for the Los Angeles premiere of Club Kid, the actor switched things up. And this is what I appreciate about his style. He knows when to move on from a trend before it outstays its welcome.

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The actor stepped onto the red carpet wearing a bright red Dzojchen suit, and it has been a while since I last swooned over red tailoring. In fact, I would probably have to go all the way back to July 2013, when Armie Hammer wore that memorable red Gucci suit to The Lone Ranger London premiere.

But this? This is infinitely better. And, coincidentally, both looks were styled by Ilaria Urbinati.

There is a ’70s disco playboy meets ’80s Wall Street energy to this look, from the wide lapels and strong shoulders to the gold accessories. The cut of the suit is already enough to win me over, but the styling takes it even further. Who would have thought to pair such a striking shade of red with a pale yellow striped shirt and a black polka-dot tie? It’s an unexpected combination, but one that works brilliantly.

The gold pocket chain adds another interesting detail, matched with the BvlgariOcto Finissimo Automatic watch in 18 kt yellow gold and matching B.zero1 Rock Chain bracelet. Black Mark Chris boots complete a look where every element earns its place.

I love the suit, but I love the styling even more. This is exactly the kind of menswear I want to see more of on the red carpet.

Styled by Ilaria Urbinati.