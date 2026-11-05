Rosalía Takes Inspiration From the Bottle for Calvin Klein’s Euphoria Launch

Calvin Klein’seuphoria became a cultural icon when it debuted in 2005. Now, more than two decades later, the fragrance returns as euphoria signature elixir, a more intense interpretation of the original, with an ultra-concentrated formula of over 28%.

BFA

We’ve talked a lot about method dressing this year, with celebrities finding different ways to incorporate references into their wardrobes. And now we have Rosalía, the face of the fragrance, offering her own interpretation at the launch celebration.

Rosalía, Javier Zotes Ciancas

The new chypre-vanilla fragrance combines orchid, praline and patchouli, but it was the bottle’s sculptural design and metallic silver finish that appeared to inspire Rosalía’s custom Calvin Klein Collection gown.

Rosalía

The connection is immediately apparent. Her liquid-silver dress mirrors the reflective surface of the bottle, while the fluid silhouette echoes its curved shape. The spaghetti straps are a nod to Calvin Klein’s signature ’90s minimalism, while the dramatic open back adds the sensuality that has long been associated with the house.

It’s a clever way to dress for a fragrance launch, and the silver fabric looks incredible on her, particularly from the back.

Rosalía, Alioune Badara Fall

Rosalía has always been willing to experiment with fashion, but lately we’ve seen her embrace simpler silhouettes, and this is another example of how well that approach works for her.

Styled by Chloe and Chanelle Delgadillo.



