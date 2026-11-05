Sienna Miller Makes a 34-Year-Old Ungaro Dress Feel Brand New

Sienna Miller stepped out for the LA premiere of her new film Madden on Wednesday, making another compelling case for archival fashion.

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What I love about this era of Sienna Miller’s style is the unpredictability. I mean, who would have thought a 34-year-old Emanuel Ungaro Spring 1992 mini dress would look this good on the red carpet in 2026?

There’s nothing about the blush-pink satin dress that immediately screams 1992, although some might look at the gathered detailing and oversized bow at the back and say otherwise.

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: Sienna Miller attends the World Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios’ “Madden” at The Culver Theater on November 04, 2026 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

What I find particularly appealing is that the dress doesn’t need its archival status to make an impression. Even without knowing its history, I would have been drawn to it. Unlike some vintage looks that feel tied to their original decade – Keke Palmer in Bob Mackie at this week’s CFDA Fashion Awards being a perfect example – this is a piece that could easily have come from a recent collection.

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The custom Jimmy Choo Jenn sandals in matching pink were the perfect finishing touch. I also appreciate that Sienna didn’t overcomplicate the styling. The dress has enough personality on its own, and sometimes that’s all you need.