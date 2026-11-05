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Sienna Miller Makes a 34-Year-Old Ungaro Dress Feel Brand New
By Catherine Kallon,4 days ago
Sienna Miller stepped out for the LA premiere of her new film Madden on Wednesday, making another compelling case for archival fashion.
What I love about this era of Sienna Miller’s style is the unpredictability. I mean, who would have thought a 34-year-old Emanuel Ungaro Spring 1992 mini dress would look this good on the red carpet in 2026?
There’s nothing about the blush-pink satin dress that immediately screams 1992, although some might look at the gathered detailing and oversized bow at the back and say otherwise.
What I find particularly appealing is that the dress doesn’t need its archival status to make an impression. Even without knowing its history, I would have been drawn to it. Unlike some vintage looks that feel tied to their original decade – Keke Palmer in Bob Mackie at this week’s CFDA Fashion Awards being a perfect example – this is a piece that could easily have come from a recent collection.
The custom Jimmy Choo Jenn sandals in matching pink were the perfect finishing touch. I also appreciate that Sienna didn’t overcomplicate the styling. The dress has enough personality on its own, and sometimes that’s all you need.