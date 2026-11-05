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Celebrities

Who Was Your Best Dressed At The 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards?

By Catherine Kallon,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ONyYv_1GmhwiO100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jX44A_1GmhwiO100
Saint Laurent
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CuZ3U_1GmhwiO100
Saint Laurent
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZhtN5_1GmhwiO100
Kallmeyer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WqtGB_1GmhwiO100
GapStudio
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bvHdA_1GmhwiO100
GapStudio
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k6sjk_1GmhwiO100
Miss Claire Sullivan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MTkfk_1GmhwiO100
Carolina Herrera
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e5dLF_1GmhwiO100
Carolina Herrera
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mWE2G_1GmhwiO100
Demi Moore
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=138WWd_1GmhwiO100
Christian Siriano
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gGyFN_1GmhwiO100
Miss Claire Sullivan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0umcv4_1GmhwiO100
Monse
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WKklV_1GmhwiO100
Danielle Frankel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GIzCy_1GmhwiO100
Simkhai

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