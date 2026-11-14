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🐶 Gentle Giant Dogs Ready for Adoption in Red Bluff
Looking for a big-hearted, big-bodied best friend? These adoptable dogs in Red Bluff, CA are waiting at Tehama County Animal Care Center for someone to bring them home.
Rambo
- Breed: Rottweiler / Mastiff mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Tehama County Animal Care Center
- Contact: (530) 527-3439
Rambo is a young, large-breed mix who’s ready for a fresh start with a family who loves big dogs. If you’ve got room on your couch and in your heart, he may be your new best buddy.
👉 Meet Rambo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rocky
- Breed: Rottweiler / Mastiff mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Tehama County Animal Care Center
- Contact: (530) 527-3439
Rocky is another handsome Rottie/Mastiff mix looking for a loving home. If you enjoy walks, training, and bonding with a loyal companion, Rocky could be a great match.
👉 Meet Rocky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sully
- Breed: Mastiff mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Tehama County Animal Care Center
- Contact: (530) 527-3439
Sully is a Mastiff mix puppy with lots of growing and learning ahead of him. He’ll need guidance, training, and plenty of love as he grows into a big dog.
👉 Meet Sully and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Red Bluff, consider visiting Tehama County Animal Care Center to meet these wonderful dogs in person. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.