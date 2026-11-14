Looking for a big-hearted, big-bodied best friend? These adoptable dogs in Red Bluff, CA are waiting at Tehama County Animal Care Center for someone to bring them home.

Breed: Rottweiler / Mastiff mix

Rottweiler / Mastiff mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Tehama County Animal Care Center

Contact: (530) 527-3439

Rambo is a young, large-breed mix who’s ready for a fresh start with a family who loves big dogs. If you’ve got room on your couch and in your heart, he may be your new best buddy.

👉 Meet Rambo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rottweiler / Mastiff mix

Rottweiler / Mastiff mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Tehama County Animal Care Center

Contact: (530) 527-3439

Rocky is another handsome Rottie/Mastiff mix looking for a loving home. If you enjoy walks, training, and bonding with a loyal companion, Rocky could be a great match.

👉 Meet Rocky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mastiff mix

Mastiff mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Tehama County Animal Care Center

Contact: (530) 527-3439

Sully is a Mastiff mix puppy with lots of growing and learning ahead of him. He’ll need guidance, training, and plenty of love as he grows into a big dog.

👉 Meet Sully and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Red Bluff, consider visiting Tehama County Animal Care Center to meet these wonderful dogs in person. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.