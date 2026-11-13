Red Bluff Rotary is honoring Gail Locke as a Community Champion for more than 50 years of service in Tehama County, including work with Friends of the Library, St. Elizabeth Mobauley Circle, Kelley-Griggs Museum, and Sunrise Rotary of Red Bluff. Her work has focused on helping people in need, expanding local history education, and supporting access to culture across the county.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Red Bluff Rotary