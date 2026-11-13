Red Bluff has some very special kittens hoping to find loving homes. All of these babies are waiting at Tehama County Animal Care Center and are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $70

Shelter: Tehama County Animal Care Center

Phone: (530) 527-3439

Charles is a young brown/chocolate boy with that classic short, sleek coat. As a baby, he’s at the perfect age to grow up bonding closely with his new family.

👉 Meet Charles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption fee: $70

Shelter: Tehama County Animal Care Center

Phone: (530) 527-3439

Lilo is a tiny gray/blue girl with a soft short coat and bright kitten eyes. She’s young, curious, and ready to learn all about life in a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet Lilo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption fee: $70

Shelter: Tehama County Animal Care Center

Phone: (530) 527-3439

Stitch is a baby gray/blue boy with a smooth short coat and a lot of growing to do. He’s ready to settle into a home where he can play, nap, and feel safe.

👉 Meet Stitch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Red Bluff, CA and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call Tehama County Animal Care Center at (530) 527-3439 to ask about these sweet babies, or click through to their listings to start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.