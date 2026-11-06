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🐶 Playful Pups Ready for Adoption in Red Bluff, CA
Looking for a loyal new friend in Red Bluff? These adoptable dogs are waiting at your local shelter for a family to love.
Tato
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Tehama County Animal Care Center
- Phone: (530) 527-3439
Tato is a young pup with a striking black-and-white coat, ready to learn and grow with his new family. As a baby, he’ll need guidance, training, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Tato and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chief
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Tehama County Animal Care Center
- Phone: (530) 527-3439
Chief is a handsome young shepherd mix with classic black-and-tan coloring. He’s at a great age to bond closely with his new person and continue his training.
👉 Meet Chief and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rooster
- Breed: Beagle mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Tehama County Animal Care Center
- Phone: (530) 527-3439
Rooster is a young beagle mix with a warm tan coat. Beagles are known for their curious nature and love of sniffing adventures.
👉 Meet Rooster and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Red Bluff, CA, consider visiting Tehama County Animal Care Center to meet these dogs in person. Your new best friend could be waiting there.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.