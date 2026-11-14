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Red Bank
🏥 Red Bank, NJ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings This Month
13 days ago
Red Bank’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from animal care to mental health. If you’re in medicine or support roles, there are a few solid options worth a look.
Veterinary Assistant, Surgery | Red Bank Veterinary Hospital
- Employer: Ethos Veterinary Health / Red Bank Veterinary Hospital
- Location: Red Bank, NJ
- Salary: $17.75 – $23/hr, based on experience
- Type: Full-time (Tue–Fri, 7:30am–5:30pm)
- Work in a brand-new, 100,000+ sq. ft. specialty and ER hospital with MRI, CT, PET, and 12 surgical suites. Hands-on role supporting surgery, patient care, lab work, and client communication, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, CE, and pet discounts.
Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) | Health Wealth Safe
- Employer: Health Wealth Safe
- Location: Red Bank, NJ
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
- Support gastroenterology providers with rooming patients, vitals, EMR charting, and prep for endoscopy and office procedures. Good fit if you’re a certified MA who likes patient education, phone triage, and keeping a busy GI practice running smoothly.
LSW (Masters of Social Work) – Fee for Service | Thriveworks
- Employer: Thriveworks
- Location: Red Bank, NJ (hybrid telehealth + in-office)
- Salary: Up to $57,700, based on licensure, session volume, and bonuses
- Type: Full-time, W2, fee-for-service
- Ideal for LSWs working toward LCSW who want a steady caseload (25+ sessions/week) with admin, billing, and marketing handled for you. Includes health insurance, PTO, 401(k) match, supervision, CEU support, and student loan repayment assistance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend—local leads move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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