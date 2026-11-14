Red Bank’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from animal care to mental health. If you’re in medicine or support roles, there are a few solid options worth a look.

Employer: Ethos Veterinary Health / Red Bank Veterinary Hospital

Ethos Veterinary Health / Location: Red Bank, NJ

Salary: $17.75 – $23/hr, based on experience

Type: Full-time (Tue–Fri, 7:30am–5:30pm)

(Tue–Fri, 7:30am–5:30pm) Work in a brand-new, 100,000+ sq. ft. specialty and ER hospital with MRI, CT, PET, and 12 surgical suites. Hands-on role supporting surgery, patient care, lab work, and client communication, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, CE, and pet discounts.

Employer: Health Wealth Safe

Location: Red Bank, NJ

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Support gastroenterology providers with rooming patients, vitals, EMR charting, and prep for endoscopy and office procedures. Good fit if you’re a certified MA who likes patient education, phone triage, and keeping a busy GI practice running smoothly.

Employer: Thriveworks

Location: Red Bank, NJ (hybrid telehealth + in-office)

Salary: Up to $57,700 , based on licensure, session volume, and bonuses

, based on licensure, session volume, and bonuses Type: Full-time, W2, fee-for-service

Ideal for LSWs working toward LCSW who want a steady caseload (25+ sessions/week) with admin, billing, and marketing handled for you. Includes health insurance, PTO, 401(k) match, supervision, CEU support, and student loan repayment assistance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend—local leads move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.