⚠️ City of Red Bank email issues – use phone for urgent needs

As of November 13, 2026, 9:00 AM, the City of Red Bank is having trouble sending and receiving emails with outside organizations.

Because of a Microsoft service disruption in North America, city email:

May not deliver inbound emails reliably

emails reliably May not deliver outbound emails reliably

The City says it is monitoring the issue.

If you need to reach a city department or are waiting on a response, it’s a good idea to: