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Red Bank
⚠️ City of Red Bank email service experiencing disruptions
13 days ago
⚠️ City of Red Bank email issues – use phone for urgent needs
As of November 13, 2026, 9:00 AM, the City of Red Bank is having trouble sending and receiving emails with outside organizations.
Because of a Microsoft service disruption in North America, city email:
- May not deliver inbound emails reliably
- May not deliver outbound emails reliably
The City says it is monitoring the issue.
If you need to reach a city department or are waiting on a response, it’s a good idea to:
- Use phone or another contact method for urgent matters
- Follow up if you don’t get an email reply you were expecting
More Info: Alert Center • City Email Disruptions
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
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