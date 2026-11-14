⚠️ City email delivery issues on November 13

As of November 13, 2026 at 9:00 AM, the City of Red Bank is having trouble sending and receiving email with outside organizations.

Because of a Microsoft service disruption in North America, emails going into or out of City email accounts may not be delivered reliably.

If you need to reach the City today, consider using phone, in-person visits, or other contact methods, since your email might be delayed or not arrive. The City is monitoring the issue while Microsoft works on the problem.