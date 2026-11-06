🍽️ Red Bank NJ Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Red Bank’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hotel dining rooms, cozy restaurants, or greeting people at the hospital door. Here are a few local roles worth a look.

Employer: Onsight Healthcare

Onsight Healthcare Location: Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.92/hour + tips, benefits after 60 days, weekends off

Full-time valet role helping patients and visitors, Monday–Friday, usually 10:00am–6:00pm. Great if you like being outdoors, staying active, and being the friendly first face people see at the hospital.

Employer: The Oyster Point Hotel

Location: Red Bank, NJ (on the Navesink River)

Type: Full-time or part-time

Full-time or part-time Pay: $6.05–$10.00/hour + tips

Serve lunch and dinner in a busy waterfront restaurant with no late hours and a flexible schedule. Ideal for servers with 2+ years a la carte experience who want steady volume in a hotel setting.

Employer: Filoncino

Location: Red Bank, NJ

Type: Full-time (20–40 hours/week)

Full-time (20–40 hours/week) Pay: $20.00–$27.88 per hour

Neighborhood spot looking for a friendly, reliable server who can handle a fast-paced dining room, with morning availability. Higher hourly pay, plus an employee discount, for someone who gives warm, attentive service.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good local roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.