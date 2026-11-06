🏥 Red Bank NJ Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Full-Time Roles

Healthcare hiring is steady in Red Bank, NJ right now, especially at Hackensack Meridian Health. If you’re looking for stable, full-time work with benefits, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: Red Bank, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Minimum $23.68/hour

Support a busy primary care practice by rooming patients, taking vitals, doing EKGs and basic lab work, and helping with front-desk tasks. Great fit if you’re a certified MA with BLS who likes a fast-paced, team-focused office.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: Red Bank, NJ

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: Minimum $46.25/hour

Work in Labor & Delivery providing patient- and family-centered care for moms and babies. You’ll need a NJ RN license, AHA BLS, and L&D or maternal-child experience is strongly preferred; NRP/ACLS and BSN are a plus.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: Red Bank, NJ

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: Minimum $46.25/hour

Join the Observation unit caring for a diverse mix of patients, using evidence-based practice and modern documentation tools. Requires a NJ RN license, AHA BLS, and at least 6+ months of nursing experience or active participation in the HMH Nurse Residency.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.