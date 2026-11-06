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🏥 Red Bank NJ Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Full-Time Roles
Healthcare hiring is steady in Red Bank, NJ right now, especially at Hackensack Meridian Health. If you’re looking for stable, full-time work with benefits, these openings are worth a look.
Certified Medical Assistant – Primary Care (Physician Practice)
- Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health
- Location: Red Bank, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Minimum $23.68/hour
Support a busy primary care practice by rooming patients, taking vitals, doing EKGs and basic lab work, and helping with front-desk tasks. Great fit if you’re a certified MA with BLS who likes a fast-paced, team-focused office.
Registered Nurse – Labor and Delivery – F/T Day
- Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health
- Location: Red Bank, NJ
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Pay: Minimum $46.25/hour
Work in Labor & Delivery providing patient- and family-centered care for moms and babies. You’ll need a NJ RN license, AHA BLS, and L&D or maternal-child experience is strongly preferred; NRP/ACLS and BSN are a plus.
Registered Nurse – 2 North Observation – F/T Day
- Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health
- Location: Red Bank, NJ
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Pay: Minimum $46.25/hour
Join the Observation unit caring for a diverse mix of patients, using evidence-based practice and modern documentation tools. Requires a NJ RN license, AHA BLS, and at least 6+ months of nursing experience or active participation in the HMH Nurse Residency.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still live.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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