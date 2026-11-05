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⚖️ Red Bank, NJ Legal & Claims Jobs with Multiple $90K+ Roles
Red Bank’s insurance and legal scene is busy right now, especially around complex claims work. If you’ve got claims, litigation, or professional liability experience, there are several solid options in town.
Claims Examiner II
- Employer: Markel
- Location: Red Bank, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $62,400 – $107,250 base, plus potential annual incentive
Handle workers’ compensation and property/bodily injury claims up to $250K across multiple states. Good fit if you have 5+ years’ claims experience, an adjuster or legal license, and want more decision-making authority while still having manager support.
Senior Claims Examiner, Lawyers and Financial Advisors Professional Liability
- Employer: Markel
- Location: Red Bank, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $78,000 – $134,090 base, plus potential annual incentive
Focus on professional liability claims for lawyers, accountants, and financial advisors, from coverage analysis through litigation and settlement. Ideal if you have 3+ years of professional liability claims or litigation experience, can manage complex coverage issues, and like being a technical go-to for the team.
Sr. Claims Examiner
- Employer: Markel Corporation
- Location: Red Bank, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $78,000 – $134,090 base, plus potential annual incentive
Specialize in personal lines marine bodily injury claims, including cases that go to mediation or litigation. Great for someone with 5+ years’ claims experience, strong BI and litigation background, and interest in marine insurance and mentoring other examiners.
Reinsurance Claims Specialist
- Employer: AXIS (AXIS Capital)
- Location: Red Bank, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000 – $120,000 expected base, plus incentive
Work on reinsurance claims portfolios and partner closely with underwriting, actuarial, finance, and legal. Good match if you have 3+ years in insurance/reinsurance claims, like data-driven work, and want exposure to complex, global claims and audits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on what they’ll consider.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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