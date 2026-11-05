⚖️ Red Bank, NJ Legal & Claims Jobs with Multiple $90K+ Roles

Red Bank’s insurance and legal scene is busy right now, especially around complex claims work. If you’ve got claims, litigation, or professional liability experience, there are several solid options in town.

Employer: Markel

Markel Location: Red Bank, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,400 – $107,250 base, plus potential annual incentive

Handle workers’ compensation and property/bodily injury claims up to $250K across multiple states. Good fit if you have 5+ years’ claims experience, an adjuster or legal license, and want more decision-making authority while still having manager support.

Employer: Markel

Markel Location: Red Bank, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,000 – $134,090 base, plus potential annual incentive

Focus on professional liability claims for lawyers, accountants, and financial advisors, from coverage analysis through litigation and settlement. Ideal if you have 3+ years of professional liability claims or litigation experience, can manage complex coverage issues, and like being a technical go-to for the team.

Employer: Markel Corporation

Markel Corporation Location: Red Bank, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,000 – $134,090 base, plus potential annual incentive

Specialize in personal lines marine bodily injury claims, including cases that go to mediation or litigation. Great for someone with 5+ years’ claims experience, strong BI and litigation background, and interest in marine insurance and mentoring other examiners.

Employer: AXIS (AXIS Capital)

Location: Red Bank, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $120,000 expected base, plus incentive

Work on reinsurance claims portfolios and partner closely with underwriting, actuarial, finance, and legal. Good match if you have 3+ years in insurance/reinsurance claims, like data-driven work, and want exposure to complex, global claims and audits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on what they’ll consider.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.