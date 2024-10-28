Pure Passions Farm in Kent showed its Halloween spirit over the weekend with its Trick or Treat event that featured a variety of activities for visitors. After heading in to the farm through the spooky entrance, guests found five candy stations spread out among features. The farm’s alpacas and goats were available for mingling and photos with the kids, who also had a chance to feed them from their little hands. The event brought out a good crowd both days in advance of the traditional celebration on Thursday night in communities near you.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Kent's Pure Passions Farm shares Halloween spirit