'Such an amazing gift': Mogadore girls XC makes state as a team for third straight season

BOARDMAN — For all but one member of the Mogadore girls cross country team, sending the whole squad to state is all they know. The drive down Interstate 71 has become an annual occurrence, like the Pat Ritchie Invitational.

On Saturday, the Wildcats delivered in Boardman once again, placing third in the Division III girls race with 108 points to clinch a third consecutive team berth to state.

For junior Alana Santiago and sophomore Kasey Bolyard, Mogadore has always been a state qualifier. Same for seniors Ari and Julie Tompkins, who golfed as freshmen before coming out for cross country as sophomores.

Senior Emma Quillen remembers a different reality.

She recalls when the Wildcats thought they were going to state for the first time in 2021 only to find out they had come two points shy of advancing. That day is a reminder, per Quillen, of just how special this current run has been.

"We were announced as we were going to state, and if we would have gotten two girls somewhere in the path, we would have been going, but we didn't," Quillen said. "That really puts just a fire under me, and I'm really grateful to have this team."

Quillen experienced the heartbreak of 2021, when lead runners Katie Lane and Rachel Whetstone qualified as individuals but the rest of the lineup couldn't muster quite enough points. The senior is thus particularly grateful for a season in which various portions of the roster have been ill throughout the past few weeks, and yet the incredibly deep Wildcats keep chugging forward.

"Our top competitive teams have it," Quillen said. "Rittman, McDonald, Norwayne, they all do amazing. They all have really strong, competitive, deep teams, and having that now is just such an amazing gift. Like, I can't stress it enough."

Kasey Bolyard leads the flock

Wildcats coach Diana Morris has talked about geese this season and how it's not a bad thing to have different runners take over at the front of the "V."

At last week's GlenOak district meet, Santiago took the lead with a third-place finish — a particularly pivotal performance given Quillen had a tough race in her return from illness. This week, Bolyard took the lead for the Wildcats, as she earned an individual qualifying spot as well with a 15th-place time of 19:48.58 — a 50-second improvement from last year's regional run.

"​S​he shocked me," Morris said. "I know she's capable of low 20s right now on this course, so, yeah,​ she brought that [sub-20 time]. I was pleasantly surprised."

"It was motivating because I was trying to just get my best time for my team," Bolyard added. "I was running with Julie [Tompkins] and Alana for most of it, and while we were coming it was cool to know that was working."

Tompkins, like Bolyard, had a massive jump from a year ago, taking more than a minute off her 2023 time. The senior went from a 21:52.1 last season to a 20:47.62. Tompkins hovered near the top-20 cutoff for an individual qualifying spot throughout the race, but the beautiful thing about the Wildcats flock is the senior didn't have to stress when she finished 22nd.

"I knew we were going regardless," Tompkins said. "I had the confidence in all of my teammates that we were going. It wasn't really about if we were going to go; it was more of what place out of the top five that we were going to go."

In another positive sign for the Wildcats, Quillen (28th, 20:59.27) looked much healthier at Boardman, running roughly 25 seconds faster than she did at GlenOak.

"I'm obviously not 100 percent, but I'm really close to it and my team puts me in such an amazing position where I can give my best," Quillen said. "And this week, my best was a little bit sick and it was a little bit slower than what I really wanted to do and what I can do on a good healthy day, but they still pull through."

Santiago (36th, 21:24:32) and Ari Tompkins (43rd, 21:36.61) capped the scoring with Kai Gaetjens (59th, 22:18.72) providing insurance. Maybe the best news for Mogadore, which was 16th in the state a year ago, is that there's still so much untapped potential. What if you combine a healthy Quillen with the way Santiago ran at GlenOak and the way Bolyard performed at Boardman?

"I think that we're all going to be very confident because none of us have really ran our best race," Bolyard said. "And I know what I'm capable of, and I really hope state goes really well and all just goes well for everybody."

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: 'Such an amazing gift': Mogadore girls XC makes state as a team for third straight season