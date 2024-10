More than 2,000 people filled the campus of Field Middle School and High School to enjoy a Halloween-themed event for students and their families. The 2nd annual Field Fall Frenzy offers plenty of activities for free, and a few for a small charge. Among the free events was a Trunk-or-Treat event; inflatables and a treat trail for toddlers through fifth-graders; face-painting; a bonfire; and spooky movies for the children. Organized by the Field Middle School Communications Team, the event also included coloring and costume contests. For the older participants, students in grades six through adults, a spin through the Haunted Hallway had a $1 fee. Nearly 600 guests put their fear aside for a trip through the hallway. The Trunk-or-Treat included nearly a quarter-mile course with 45 vehicles participating. The event involved a number of sponsors, such as Field Local Teachers Association, which funded the inflatables. Rufener Hilltop Farms donated 60 pumpkins. Also involved were Field High School National Honor Society, the Moore Family and The Big Red Community Foundation, which won the Trunk or Treat decorating contest.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Spooky Field Fall Frenzy attracts huge crowd