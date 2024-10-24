Open in App
    Nathaniel Adams, Heidi Workman in battle for Ohio House District 72 seat

    By Diane Smith, Ravenna Record-Courier,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p6wZh_0wJvexD000

    Two candidates will face off Nov. 5 for the right to replace Gail Pavliga in the Ohio House of Representatives' 72nd District.

    The district includes most of Portage County.

    Nathaniel Adams , a Democrat, and Heidi Workman , a Republican, are facing off for the seat in the general election. Pavliga lost to Workman in the March Republican primary .

    Education issues motivated Adams

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YJPV7_0wJvexD000

    Adams, 29, works as a research assistant at State and Federal Communications, where he studies lobbying at the state and local levels. He said he's considered running for various offices since high school, when he was inspired by the 2008 presidential election.

    But he said he decided to run after talking to his mother, a college professor, who told him about anti-education bills being considered in the state legislature that could put her job at risk.

    "That's when I knew it was time to run," he said.

    Workman says 'freedoms are at risk'

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vj9qj_0wJvexD000

    Workman, 43, won a hard-fought primary against Pavliga after an acrimonious primary that brought back reminders from the 2023 battle over the Ohio House of Representatives' speakership.

    Mailers were sent out about both candidates, with pro-Workman mailers describing Pavliga as a "turncloak" and member of the "Blue 22." Other mailers were critical of Workman, claiming she was "hand picked by Rino never-Trumpers" and "a threat to our Republican agenda."

    Workman said she worked in corporate healthcare for 13 years, and also has worked for a "liberty-based non-profit." She now operates four businesses in Portage County, in agriculture, manufacturing and the hospitality industry.

    "I’m running to represent Portage County in Columbus because I believe that our constitutional rights and freedoms are at risk," she stated in an email. "I will work to protect those freedoms for our children, grandchildren and future generations."

    School funding

    With property values in Portage County increasing an average of 32.8% in the latest revaluations, both candidates have pledged to address the issue in the statehouse. But the candidates have different ideas of what they mean by making Ohio's school funding formula constitutional.

    In 1997, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled that the state's method of funding schools was unconstitutional and lawmakers were "willfully negligent" by making the system overly reliant on local property taxes. Various legislatures have been fighting over what to do ever since.

    The candidates agree bills amending the homestead exemption for senior citizens should raise the income cap, and the credit offered to them.

    Workman said she favors the "Fair School Funding Plan," a bipartisan effort that she said would "balance the scales between the state and local tax burden in order to thoroughly, fairly and constitutionally fund our public schools."

    Adams, meanwhile, favors diverting money being spent on vouchers and charter schools to public schools in order to give public education more state funding. He said that would be a "good start" towards making school funding more fair.

    "There's a billion dollars of taxpayer money being spent on bailouts for the rich and for private charter schools," he said.

    Other issues

    Workman stated in an email that she would focus on "workforce development programs, healthcare accessibility, and technological advancement for all Ohioans."

    "I will address child exploitation and trafficking," she added.

    She also said she believes illegal immigration is an issue in Portage County.

    "Securing the border and preventing illegal immigration is polling in Portage County as the No. 1 issue, district-wide," she said. "As a candidate running for the state legislature, I am committed to standing against illegal immigration and working with local officials to ensure our communities are safe and prosperous."

    Adams said in addition to education, he wants to reduce state and local corruption, and protect reproductive rights. He said that's necessary because even though voters approved a constitutional amendment protecting the right to abortion, the state legislature has yet to amend the constitution and has "gone out of their way to undermine" the amendment.

    "Reproductive rights are still on the ballot this November," he said.

    This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Nathaniel Adams, Heidi Workman in battle for Ohio House District 72 seat

