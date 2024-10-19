Senior Forum set Oct. 31 in Ravenna

Portage County Job & Family Services will host its annual Senior Forum from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 31 in the Portage Medical Arts building at University Hospitals Portage Medical Center in Ravenna.

The Senior Forum is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about what the community has to offer to residents of Portage County who are ages 55 and older. Attendees can benefit from free health screenings from the hospital, information and giveaways from various community agencies, door prizes and a free lunch.

A variety of speakers also will present topics such as wills and beneficiaries, guardianship, using your Portage parks, understanding cardiac testing, and volunteering and thriving as you age.

The event is designed to connect residents with services and information relevant to the senior population. For information about the Senior Forum, contact Public Information Officer Audrey Riley at 330-715-0393 or Audrey.Riley@jfs.ohio.gov.

Elder abuse or neglect in Portage County can be reported via the 24-hour elder abuse/neglect phone line at 330-296-2273.

