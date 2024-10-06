The United Way of Portage County will host another free bus tour to introduce participants to some of its community funded partners and explore how their services impact the community.

The United Way hosted its first tour in May , visiting the Randolph Suffield Atwater Food Shelf, Townhall II, Miller Community House, Freedom House and Streetsboro Community Pantry. The tour ended with lunch at Kent Social Services.

The second tour will be 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 1. This time, the tour will visit the Kidney Foundation of Ohio , Center of Hope in Ravenna, Childrens Advocacy Center , Habitat for Humanity of Portage County and Shepherd's House , formerly The Haven of Portage County, where the group will eat lunch.

People can register for the tour by e-mailing Maureen Gebhardt at maureeng@uwportage.org . There are 25 seats on the bus, which are available on a first come, first served basis.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Portage United Way sets bus tour of funded agencies