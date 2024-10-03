Sober October Recovery Fest set Saturday in downtown Ravenna

OUR Place (Open United Recovery) in Ravenna will play host to Sober October Recovery Fest from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Portage County Courthouse, 203 W. Main St. in downtown Ravenna.

Described as "a vibrant celebration of recovery, hope and community," this free event is open to the public and will feature live music, speakers and resource tables.

This year's 5th annual Fall Recovery Fest will feature performances by recovery musicians including Chrissy Strong, Matt Keegan, Logan Bruce and 2 Fluent, a hip/hop and R&B duo from Akron.

“It is very meaningful to share recovery with our friends and families and feel uplifted by the community," said Jessika Easterling, founding executive director of OUR Place. "It’s especially inspiring that all the talented musicians are themselves in recovery, sharing their journeys through their music.”

Also part of the event are a bounce house, free food giveaways and resource tables from local behavioral health, housing and social service providers.

OUR Place is a peer-led recovery community organization dedicated to making recovery accessible and sustainable in Portage County.

For more information, check openunitedrecovery.org; email info@openunitedrecovery.org; or call 833-678-2428.

