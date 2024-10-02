Open in App
    Voters can meet Portage candidates at Saturday forum in Kent

    By Ravenna Record-Courier,

    2 days ago

    Voters can talk in person with candidates at 9 a.m. Saturday at the 2024 General Election Voters & Candidate Face2Face forum, organized by the League of Women Voters of Kent.

    The event will run until 11:30 a.m. in Pierson Hall at Kent United Methodist Church, 1435 E. Main St.

    It is free and open to the public. Co-sponsors are Kent Environmental Council, Kent State Votes, Portage County NAACP, Kent State University Division of People, Culture and Belonging and the National Alliance on Mental Illness Portage.

    Candidates for the following contested races have been invited (names listed alphabetically):

    • Portage County Commissioner term commencing 1/2/2025: Jill L. Crawford (R), Carmen Lisa Laudato (D)
    • Portage County Clerk of Courts: Brian M. Ames (R), Jill Fankhauser (D)
    • Portage County Sheriff: Jon Barber (D), Bruce D. Zuchowski (R)
    • Portage County Treasurer: Joe Bica (R), John Kennedy (D)
    • State Representative 72nd District: Nathaniel Adams (D), Heidi Workman (R)
    • Representative to Congress 14th District: David P. Joyce (R), Brian Bob Kenderes (D)

    Candidates in the uncontested races also have been invited to talk with voters before and after the event.

    Citizens will also be able to register to vote, change their address and pick up an absentee ballot application at the forum. The deadline to register or make changes to vote for the General Election is Oct. 7. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Oct. 29.

    A project of the Kent League and the League of Women Voters of Northern Portage County, the local Voters Guide is now online before early voting starts at vote411.org. The guide allows voters to enter their addresses and see candidate and issue information for their precinct.

    A downloadable version of the LWV Voters Guide for Portage County is now available at the League website: kentlwv.org .

    For the most up-to-date information about the election, go to the Board of Elections web page or call 330-297-3511. Call the League of Women Voters of Kent at 330-271-6188 or email the group at lwvkent@gmail.com.

    The League of Women Voters of Kent is a nonpartisan political organization encouraging the informed and active participation of citizens in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy. Information about the league can be found at the league's website or on the Facebook page at League of Women Voters of Kent.

    This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Voters can meet Portage candidates at Saturday forum in Kent

