Portage EMA to open new command center Tuesday

The Portage County Emergency Management Agency has completed construction at its new command center , and plans an open house Tuesday at the Ravenna Township building to celebrate.

The new facility is at 2978 State Route 59 in Ravenna Township. The public can tour the center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Portage County commissioners, who funded the project through the American Rescue Plan Act grant program, will officially open the center for operation at 9 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“We would like to extend an invitation to Portage County residents as well as area first responders and all our colleagues and stakeholders to join us as we begin this new chapter in emergency operations in the county," Ryan Shackelford, director of the EMA, said in a news release. "We have been able to incorporate state-of-the-art technology in the new center which will strengthen our capabilities on a daily basis. It’s a significant advancement in public safety for our county.”

Hasenstab Architects of Akron designed the 6,120-square-foot building. The builder is Summit Construction Company, based in Akron. The project broke ground Aug. 14, 2023. Cost was $4.1 million.

The facility will offer space where safety forces can plan for large-scale emergencies and conduct trainings, Shackelford said previously.

The new command center is attached to an existing garage, which was upgraded to provide climate-controlled storage and a drive-thru space that can be used for vaccinations and to distribute emergency supplies "right here in the heart of Portage County," Shackelford said.

What is the Emergency Management Agency?

The EMA coordinates local response to emergencies, including weather events and natural disasters. The agency also coordinated the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It hosts a Hazardous Materials Response Team and Urban Search and Rescue Team, and also coordinates and trains first responders. It notifies the public of emergencies through its app, and social media pages called Portage Prepares .

PCEMA, a department under the commissioners, has occupied space in the building that has housed the Portage County Sherriff's Office since the early 1990s. As time passed, the need for updated space for emergency operations was clear, steering county officials to start planning for a facility dedicated to emergency management.

Shackelford said the expanded command center's centralized location will allow safety forces to better coordinate response in the event of a large scale emergency.

Climate controlled garage

Shackelford previously said the existing garage area hosted the EMA's "specialty team assets" such as the hazardous materials team, urban search and rescue and other outside organizations that share the space. The garage was renovated to be climate-controlled, allowing materials to be stored properly to ensure that they are available when needed.

Because the area has large, overhead doors, Shackelford envisions the space being used as a drive-thru to distribute supplies to the community during an emergency, or to conduct drive-thru vaccination clinics.

Administrative headquarters

The addition to the building will serve as an operations center to handle large scale emergencies, conduct training and host media briefings.

The concrete roof of the space is 10 to 12 inches thick, made to withstand wind events. High winds, Shackelford said previously, have damaged the buildings on the property next to the site in the recent past.

The command center will feature an open floor plan, drop-down video screens for training, and a room for media briefings.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Portage EMA to open new command center Tuesday