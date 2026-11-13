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Brickbat: Family Matters
By Charles Oliver,8 days ago
Kissimmee, Florida, Mayor Jackie Espinosa has been charged with one felony count each of grand theft and organized scheme to defraud for using her position to obtain $50,000 in city grant money for businesses owned or controlled by her family. Investigators say Espinosa helped develop the city's Business Boost 2.0 program, which distributed federal COVID-19 relief funds to local small businesses, then applied for grants alongside her immediate family members. As a result, one of her family's businesses received $20,000, and two others received $15,000 each, in November 2025. The city attorney warned her the following month that accepting the grants would create a prohibited conflict of interest, but she did not return the money. She has pleaded not guilty, and her attorney argues that the grants came through a publicly approved program administered by city employees.