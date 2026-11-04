Brickbat: A Lack of Trustee

(trustees.msu.edu/education.msu.edu/Wellesenterprises/Dreamstime/Fatima Ruiz)

Michigan State University Trustee Mike Balow has filed a federal lawsuit against Board Chair Brianna Scott and Board Secretary Stefan Fletcher, claiming the university's revised ethics code violates his First Amendment rights. The code, adopted in May, prohibits trustees from publicly criticizing decisions made by the board majority and requires them to support the university's official positions. Balow and fellow trustee Rema Vassar refused to sign the code and were censured in June, losing certain board member privileges. Balow argues that the rules let trustees praise university leaders but punish them for criticizing their decisions, making it harder to provide independent oversight. He has previously questioned the university's handling of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal. His lawsuit seeks to find the code unconstitutional and end its enforcement.