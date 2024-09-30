Eric Adams and New York City's Corruption Problem

In this week's TheReason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman gawk at the amusing circumstances surrounding the federal indictment of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, before discussing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent in-person visits with both presidential candidates.
02:25—New York City Mayor Eric Adams indicted in a federal corruption investigation
21:58—Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump
Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.
