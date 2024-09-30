Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reasoncom

    Eric Adams and New York City's Corruption Problem

    By Matt Welch,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qCaKt_0vpJ5Mji00
    (Lex Villena; Luiz C. Ribeiro/TNS/Newscom)

    In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman gawk at the amusing circumstances surrounding the federal indictment of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, before discussing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent in-person visits with both presidential candidates.

    02:25—New York City Mayor Eric Adams indicted in a federal corruption investigation

    21:58—Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump

    35:46—Weekly listener question

    49:27—This week's cultural recommendations

    Mentioned in this podcast:

    "Turkish Delight" by Liz Wolfe

    "Could Eric Adams' Corruption Charges Sink His Signature Zoning Reform?" by Christian Britschgi

    "The "Migrant Crisis" is Caused by Flawed Work and Housing Policies, not Migrants" by Ilya Somin

    "NYC Mayoral Frontrunner Eric Adams Talks Conspiratorial Nonsense About 'Voter Suppression,'" by Matt Welch

    "Port Authoritarians" by Jim Epstein

    "You take someone on heroin, put them in one room, and someone hooked on cheese, put 'em in another room, and you take it away, I challenge you to tell me the person who's hooked on heroin and who's hooked on cheese." New York City Mayor Eric Adams

    "NYC paid millions for unnecessary migrant services, comptroller's report says" by Marcia Kramer

    "'Vegan' Mayor Eric Adams Under Fire for Repeatedly Ordering Fish at NYC Restaurants" by Luke Fortney

    "NYC Mayor Adams' Approval Hit Bottom Even Before Scandal" by Katarina Buchholz

    "The War in Ukraine Is Already Over—Russia Just Doesn't Know it Yet" by Paul Schwennesen

    "Ukraine Is Safer If It Stays Out of NATO" by Paul Schwennesen

    "What If the U.S. Cuts Off Aid to Israel?" by Matt Welch

    "Send in the Estonians?" by Liz Wolfe

    "U.S. Defense Spending Continues To Spiral Out of Control" by Varad Raingoankar

    "What if America Runs Out of Bombs?" by Matthew Petti

    "After the War" by Matt Welch

    "Rents Fall and Listings Increase After Javier Milei Ends Rent Control In Argentina" by Katarina Hall

    "Helen Fisher on COVID's Sexless Summer" by Nick Gillespie

    "Dr. Helen Fisher on How Brain Chemistry Determines Personality and Politics" by Ian Keyser

    "Helen Fisher, Who Researched the Brain's Love Circuitry, Dies at 79" by Richard Sandomir

    Upcoming Events:

    Reason Speakeasy: Musa al-Gharbi October 24, 2024

    Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

    Today's sponsors:

    Qualia Senolytic: Have you heard about senolytics yet? It's a class of ingredients discovered less than 10 years ago, and it's being called the biggest discovery of our time for promoting healthy aging and enhancing your physical prime. Your goals in your career and beyond require productivity. But let's be honest: The aging process is not our friend when it comes to endless energy and productivity. As we age, everyone accumulates "senescent" cells in their body. Senescent cells cause symptoms of aging, such as aches and discomfort, slow workout recoveries, and sluggish mental and physical energy associated with that "middle age" feeling. Also known as "Zombie Cells," they are old and worn out and not serving a useful function for our health anymore, but they are taking up space and nutrients from our healthy cells. Much like pruning the yellowing and dead leaves off a plant, Qualia Senolytic removes those worn-out senescent cells to allow for the rest of your cells to thrive in the body. Take it just two days a month. The formula is non-GMO, vegan, and gluten-free, and the ingredients are meant to complement one another, factoring in the combined effect of all ingredients together. Resist aging at the cellular level and try Qualia Senolytic. Go to Qualialife.com/ROUNDTABLE for up to 50 percent off and use code ROUNDTABLE at checkout for an additional 15 percent off. For your convenience, Qualia Senolytic is also available at select GNC locations near you.

    • In an election year, getting overwhelmed by the constant buzz of news and opinions is easy. Understanding the true impact of political events can be a challenge. Not Another Politics Podcast, from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy, provides clear, research-driven perspectives on the biggest issues. Get the insights you need to truly understand the political landscape—no spin, just facts. Subscribe today at harris.uchicago.edu/napp or look for Not Another Politics Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

    Audio production by Ian Keyser

    Assistant production by Hunt Beaty

    Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Alabama Pastor Can Sue the Cops Who Arrested Him For Refusing To Show His ID
    Reasoncom1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja5 hours ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Woman issues dire warning after trying viral ‘Cucumber Salad Guy’ recipe
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson14 hours ago
    Former Houston Drug Cop Convicted of Murder After His Lies Resulted in Two Deaths
    Reasoncom7 days ago
    A Houston Drug Cop's Murder Conviction Highlights the Potentially Deadly Consequences of 'Testilying'
    Reasoncom22 hours ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    Brickbat: Bay Area Payoffs
    Reasoncom6 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute10 hours ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    New London Gives $6.5 Million in Tax Breaks to Developer Planning to Build Housing on Land Condemned in the Kelo Case
    Reasoncom7 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz5 hours ago
    Can Wyoming’s populist Freedom Caucus learn from the Idaho FC’s implosion?
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Improve Your Focus With Mental Decluttering
    Declutterbuzz12 days ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena21 days ago
    NJ Health Officials Face Federal Charges in Overtime Scam
    Morristown Minute21 days ago
    The Definitive list of the Best Italian Beef Sandwiches in Illinois from "Chicago Food King"
    Chicago Food King12 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy